1 dead, multiple injured in Elizabeth, NJ mass shooting

The Brief At least one person was killed, and multiple people were wounded in a mass shooting in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Multiple people were shot in the area of Irvington Avenue and Elmwood Place just after 9:30 p.m. Monday, triggering a massive police response. Initial reports indicated police were looking for a possible suspect who may have fled in a red four-door sedan.



At least one person was killed, and multiple people were wounded in a late-night mass shooting in Elizabeth, New Jersey, leaving investigators with many unanswered questions Tuesday.

Elizabeth, NJ mass shooting

What we know:

Multiple people were shot in the area of Irvington Avenue and Elmwood Place just after 9:30 p.m. Monday. It triggered a massive police response, with the crime scene spanning several blocks down Irvington Ave.

At least five people were shot and one was killed, according to initial police radio transmissions. The early reports indicated three people suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, and another had been shot in the chest.

Images from SkyFOX show at least 20 evidence markers scattered across the ground, marking where investigators recovered bullets and shell casings.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Possible link to car in Newark

Dig deeper:

Initial reports indicated Elizabeth police were looking for a possible suspect believed to have fled in a red four-door sedan.

SkyFOX was also over a red, burnt-out car in Newark, but it was not immediately clear if it was linked to the shooting investigation.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what was going on before the shooting.

Police have not released the names of the victims at this time.