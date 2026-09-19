Man wanted for murder in deadly Wawa shooting in Toms River; suspect at large

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The Brief A 42-year-old man was shot in the head outside a Wawa on Route 37 in Toms River on Sept. 18. Authorities identified 51-year-old Douglas Cobb as the suspect and charged him with murder. Cobb remains at large and was last seen driving a black 2016 Acura MDX with New Jersey plates.



A 51-year-old man is wanted for murder following a fatal shooting outside a Toms River convenience store.

What we know:

Officers responded around 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 18 to the Wawa at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found 42-year-old Bruce Gress of Toms River suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Emergency medical responders transported Gress to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators identified 51-year-old Douglas Cobb of Toms River as the person who shot Gress. Prosecutors charged Cobb with murder, weapon possession charges, and being a certain person not to possess a weapon.

What to look for

Dig deeper:

Cobb has not been taken into custody and is considered a fugitive from justice.

Authorities said Cobb also goes by Douglas Green and the nickname "Bootknock." He was last seen driving a black 2016 Acura MDX with New Jersey registration T93YJL.

51-year-old Douglas Cobb of Toms River

Anyone with information on Cobb's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-2027 or Toms River Police at 732-349-0150.