Man wanted for murder in deadly Wawa shooting in Toms River; suspect at large
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - A 51-year-old man is wanted for murder following a fatal shooting outside a Toms River convenience store.
What we know:
Officers responded around 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 18 to the Wawa at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found 42-year-old Bruce Gress of Toms River suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Emergency medical responders transported Gress to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators identified 51-year-old Douglas Cobb of Toms River as the person who shot Gress. Prosecutors charged Cobb with murder, weapon possession charges, and being a certain person not to possess a weapon.
What to look for
Dig deeper:
Cobb has not been taken into custody and is considered a fugitive from justice.
Authorities said Cobb also goes by Douglas Green and the nickname "Bootknock." He was last seen driving a black 2016 Acura MDX with New Jersey registration T93YJL.
51-year-old Douglas Cobb of Toms River
Anyone with information on Cobb's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-2027 or Toms River Police at 732-349-0150.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.