Man stabbed to death inside Brooklyn apartment building, person of interest in custody: NYPD

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The Brief A 36-year-old man died after being stabbed multiple times in the torso inside a Brooklyn apartment building early Saturday morning, police say. Investigators say EMS transported the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say they took a person of interest into custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A 36-year-old man died Saturday morning after he was stabbed inside a Brooklyn apartment building, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call around 7:02 a.m. reporting a stabbing inside 333 Linden Blvd.

When police arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The ID's of the victim and the person in custody have not been released.