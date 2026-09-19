Man stabbed to death inside Brooklyn apartment building, person of interest in custody: NYPD
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BROOKLYN - A 36-year-old man died Saturday morning after he was stabbed inside a Brooklyn apartment building, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to a 911 call around 7:02 a.m. reporting a stabbing inside 333 Linden Blvd.
When police arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso.
EMS transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The ID's of the victim and the person in custody have not been released.
The Source: This article was written using information from the New York City Police Department.