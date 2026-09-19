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Man stabbed to death inside Brooklyn apartment building, person of interest in custody: NYPD

By Isabella Giardina
FOX 5 NY
News
Published September 19, 2026 4:26 PM EDT
Published September 19, 2026 4:26 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A 36-year-old man died after being stabbed multiple times in the torso inside a Brooklyn apartment building early Saturday morning, police say.
    • Investigators say EMS transported the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
    • Police say they took a person of interest into custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.

BROOKLYN - A 36-year-old man died Saturday morning after he was stabbed inside a Brooklyn apartment building, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call around 7:02 a.m. reporting a stabbing inside 333 Linden Blvd.

When police arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The ID's of the victim and the person in custody have not been released. 

The Source: This article was written using information from the New York City Police Department.

NewsBrooklynCrime and Public Safety