Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot outside Brooklyn building; person of interest in custody

By
FOX 5 NY
New York
Published June 13, 2026 7:20 AM EDT
Published June 13, 2026 7:20 AM EDT
NYPD officers article

NYPD officers( File FOX5NY)

The Brief

    • A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times outside 261 Lenox Road in Brooklyn, police said.
    • The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.
    • A person of interest was taken into custody, but no arrests have been made.

NEW YORK - A man died after being shot multiple times outside a Brooklyn building Friday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man shot outside 261 Lenox Road in the 67th Precinct at about 3:29 p.m. Friday, June 12.

When officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said.

The victim was transported by EMS in critical condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s name.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, but no arrests had been made.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD.

New YorkCrime and Public Safety