Man fatally shot outside Brooklyn building; person of interest in custody
NEW YORK - A man died after being shot multiple times outside a Brooklyn building Friday afternoon, according to police.
What we know:
Police said officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man shot outside 261 Lenox Road in the 67th Precinct at about 3:29 p.m. Friday, June 12.
When officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said.
The victim was transported by EMS in critical condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was later pronounced dead.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the victim’s name.
A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, but no arrests had been made.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD.