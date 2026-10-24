Man critically injured after being struck with brick, kicked in Brooklyn dispute: NYPD

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The Brief A 31-year-old man was left in critical condition after a dispute turned physical in front of 158 Tompkins Ave. in Brooklyn, according to police. One attacker struck the victim in the head with a brick, while a second person kicked him in the head, investigators said. Both individuals ran from the scene in separate directions, and police are seeking the public's help to identify them.



A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after an argument escalated into a violent physical altercation on a Brooklyn street, police say.

The incident occurred Thursday night in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

What we know:

According to police, the victim was in front of 158 Tompkins Ave. at around 9:52 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, when he got into a verbal dispute with two unidentified individuals.

The argument quickly escalated into physical violence. During the incident, investigators say one of the individuals struck the 31-year-old in the head with a brick. The second individual then kicked the victim in the head, causing head trauma.

Following the attack, the two individuals ran away in different directions. One ran eastbound on Hart Street, while the other ran northbound along Tompkins Avenue.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was listed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The ID's of the victim and the suspects have not yet been released.

It is unclear what the motive of this incident was.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).