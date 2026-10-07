Read NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's full statement on Oct. 7 attacks

The Brief Wednesday marks three years since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 1,000 people and capturing hundreds more. Vigils and ceremonies will be held throughout Israel and in New York City, including one that Mayor Zohran Mamdani is scheduled to attend. Mamdani, a vocal critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, issued a statement condemning Hamas and the Israeli government in the wake of the massacre.



Wednesday marks three years since Hamas attacked Israel, killing more than 1,000 people and capturing hundreds more on Oct. 7, 2023.

Vigils and ceremonies will be held today throughout Israel and in New York City, including one that Mayor Zohran Mamdani is scheduled to attend.

Mamdani issues Oct. 7 statement

What we know:

Mamdani, a vocal critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, issued a statement condemning Hamas and the Israeli government in the wake of the massacre three years ago.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces at a news conference that he is suing President Donald Trump's administration over its policies, he says, that will drive immigrants and mixed-status families away from p Expand

"On that day, Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others. We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss. The suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians—including more than 21,000 children," the mayor's statement said in part.

What we don't know:

Mamdani was invited by the Israel Consul General in NY to watch a film produced by the Israel Defense Forces using videos captured by Hamas militants. However, there was no indication from the mayor's office about whether he would accept the invitation.

Mamdani is also scheduled to meet with Palestinian New Yorkers on Wednesday.

Read Mamdani's full statement

What they're saying:

Here is Mayor Mamdani's full statement on three years since the October 7 attacks in Israel:

"This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers. It marks three years since the horrific war crimes of October 7. On that day, Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others. We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss."

"The suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians—including more than 21,000 children. Even since the so-called ceasefire, more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed. That suffering has intensified with every Israeli bomb dropped on ambulances waiting outside hospitals, every drone strike targeting a residential building or journalist, and every shipment of food aid turned away at a border crossing. Many New Yorkers are reckoning with this unbearable grief, and we mourn alongside them—all while knowing that our tax dollars fund these war crimes."

"Three years later, we must refuse to accept a world in which occupation and apartheid continue, where war crimes are met with impunity, and our federal government continues its complicity with every arms shipment."

"To honor the dead, we must fight for a world in which every person can live with freedom, safety, and dignity."