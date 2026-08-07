Mamdani responds following termination of TPS for Haitians

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The Brief New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani criticized the end of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians. Mamdani urged President Donald Trump to restore protections. The mayor assured those impacted by the recent termination of TPS that the city will help affected workers explore other options.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a statement following the Trump administration’s move to end Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of Haitians earlier this week.

What they're saying:

"The City of New York was forced by federal law, as recently decided by the Supreme Court, to review the work authorization of Haitian TPS holders and separate from any employees who have not established alternative paths to legal work," Mamdani’s statement read.

"The Haitian community is an indispensable part of New York City. Many of these TPS holders have lived here for decades. They fled earthquakes, famine, war and political violence. They arrived in New York and built lives, raised families, and started small businesses. Their contributions to the health care, construction, and hospitality industries, among so many others, help drive our economic strength. Their art, food, culture and families help make ours the greatest city on earth.

Only President Trump has the power to restore TPS or grant "Deferred Enforced Departure" (DED) to affected TPS holders. Doing so would provide immediate protection while allowing families, employers and communities the certainty they need – and demonstrate the importance of an immigration policy that is both orderly and compassionate. The President should exercise his authority to benefit all New Yorkers and protect our economy and provide certainty for employers and communities.

The City will do everything in its power to support TPS recipients in this time of incredible instability, including through free legal consultations to assess eligibility for other forms of work authorization, as well as assistance navigating health insurance and other resources for employees and their families. Every affected employee is being connected with agency staff to understand their options, including non-disciplinary separation or resignation, pathways to reinstatement if work authorization is restored or another legal status is obtained, and support throughout this process."

TPS ends for Haitians and Syrian immigrants

Dig deeper:

The Supreme Court ruled back in June to end temporary legal protections for Haitians and Syrian immigrants, but it could also extend to many other countries. The court’s vote came out 6-3.

By the numbers:

The decision directly applies to about 350,000 Haitians.

Currently, there are an estimated 1.3 million people from 17 different countries who hold a Temporary Protected Status, many of whom have lived and worked in the United States for decades.

The backstory:

The U.S. initially gave TPS to Haitians following a devastating 2010 earthquake and extended it several times since.

The Trump administration pushed to end that status, saying conditions in Haiti improved. Yet almost 1.5 million people have been displaced because of gang violence, and most Haitians need humanitarian aid.

The other side:

Advocates and attorneys representing TPS beneficiaries from Haiti and Syria claim that while protections are intended to be temporary, conditions in the countries have not yet improved to allow these individuals to return safely.