Mamdani makes September 11th official Day of Remembrance and Service, creates new emergency team

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed two executive orders Friday related to the 9/11 terror attacks. The first declares Sept. 11 as an official "Day of Remembrance and Service." The second



Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed two executive orders on Friday ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Sept. 11 made official Day of Remembrance

What we know:

The first executive order designates Sept. 11 an official, citywide "Day of Remembrance and Service."

The order requires the administration to designate a moment of silence during the day every Sept. 11 to mourn those who were killed and affected.

According to city officials, there are already official Days of Remembrance for the terror attacks at the State and Federal level, but Friday's executive order is the first at the city level.

Dig deeper:

The second order establishes a new task force, which Mamdani's office says will help the city's emergency preparedness.

The annual Tribute in Light illuminates the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City as it reflects in the top of a 9/11 memorial (Photo by Michele Illuzzi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Continuity and Mission Assurance Team (CMAT) will be made up of officials from the city's Office of Emergency Management, Office of Technology and Innovation, the Department of Citywide Administrative Services and the Mayor's Office of Management and Budget.

The task force will "meet regularly to ensure operational preparedness and continuity, no matter the circumstances," according to city officials.

What they're saying:

Mamdani said he was honored to designate the day of remembrance.

"Remembrance carries a responsibility to strengthen our city, protect New Yorkers and ensure that government is prepared to deliver for people no matter the circumstances," Mamdani said in a press release. "'Never Forget' is not a slogan. It is a commitment that we must carry forward through action. And that is precisely what these two Executive Orders demonstrate."