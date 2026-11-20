The Brief The Mamdani administration announced a new roadmap to close Rikers Island by 2032. The first of four new jails is scheduled to open in 2029 in Brooklyn. Current city law requires the city to stop holding prisoners at Rikers by the end of August 2027.



The Mamdani administration announced its roadmap for New York City jail reform on Friday, including plans to close Rikers Island by 2032.

Mamdani plans to close Rikers Island

What we know:

The administration shared its "Close Rikers Strategic Plan" on Friday, laying out the blueprint for closing the facility.

The plan would relocate the thousands of inmates being housed at Rikers to four jails in Brooklyn , the Bronx , Queens and Manhattan , with Rikers ultimately shutting its doors by Dec. 31, 2032.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 07: The Rikers Island jail sign is seen on March 07, 2023 in New York City. Lawmakers gathered for a press conference after a tour of Rikers Island jail, calling on the city to address what they say is a "staffing and safet Expand

More than just moving prisoners, however, the Mamdani administration wants to drastically cut the number of detainees in the system over the next five years.

The plan includes millions of dollars of investments into things like jail alternative programs, supervised release, court staffing, reentry programs, housing and more, all with the goal of keeping people out of jail. Much of that money will be aimed at goals such as lowering pretrial detention, speeding up the legal process and reducing recidivism.

The announcement is the latest step in the drawn-out process of trying to close the controversial jail. In 2021, the City Council passed a law that required Rikers to close by August 2027. The Mamdani administration blamed the delay on pandemic-related court issues, "a lack of prioritization" from Eric Adams’ administration and delays from the state.

Rikers Island a ‘symbol of failure'

What they're saying:

In a letter announcing the plan, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that the nearly-100-year-old jail system "has stood as a symbol of the failures of our criminal legal system."

"Closing Rikers is essential to building a city that is safer and more just," Mamdani wrote. "We will get there by building borough-based jails – where human dignity is not an afterthought. We will reduce the jail population and significantly improve the services we provide to those incarcerated, from mental health counseling to vocational training, while ensuring that victims have the support that they need and deserve."

"New York City will no longer accept a system that fails those in custody, those who work in our jails and the communities to which New Yorkers return," the mayor added. "We have a responsibility to build a city that addresses violence at its root, treats people with dignity and makes every neighborhood safer."

Related article

Rikers closing plan cuts jail population by 40%

By the numbers:

As of Thursday, there are just under 6,650 inmates housed in Department of Corrections (DOC) facilities, according to city data .Under the Mamdani administration’s new plan, the detainee population would be capped at around 4,100, cutting the current population by about 40%.

Detainees would be redistributed evenly between the four borough-based jails, each with 1,040 beds.

Timeline:

Under the Mamdani administration’s plan, the entire population of Rikers will be relocated to local borough prisons by 2032. The first borough prison is scheduled to open in Brooklyn in 2029.

Here’s when the four borough-based prisons are set to open:

Brooklyn: 2029 Bronx: 2031 Queens: 2031 Manhattan: 2032

What's next:

The New York City Council will still have to adopt the plan. Whenever the jail does close, the plan is to transfer the island to the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services.