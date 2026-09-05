Major crash closes both sides of Cross Island Expressway; 6 hospitalized

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The Brief A major crash has closed a portion of the Cross Island Expressway on Saturday night. Six people were hospitalized, with two sustaining critical injuries. It's unclear when the road will reopen.



A major crash has closed a portion of the Cross Island Parkway in Queens this Labor Day Weekend.

What we know:

The FDNY said it first received reports of the crash around 10:15 p.m. on the Cross Island Parkway near 154th Street.

First responders transported six people to the hospital, including two people with critical injuries.

NYC Emergency Management reported around 9:45 p.m. that the southbound lanes of the parkway had been closed approaching the Whitestone Bridge.

About 20 minutes later, officials announced the northbound lanes were also closed.

Officials are recommending drivers "consider alternate routes."

What we don't know:

It's not clear when the road will reopen.