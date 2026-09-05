Major crash closes both sides of Cross Island Expressway; 6 hospitalized
QUEENS - A major crash has closed a portion of the Cross Island Parkway in Queens this Labor Day Weekend.
What we know:
The FDNY said it first received reports of the crash around 10:15 p.m. on the Cross Island Parkway near 154th Street.
First responders transported six people to the hospital, including two people with critical injuries.
NYC Emergency Management reported around 9:45 p.m. that the southbound lanes of the parkway had been closed approaching the Whitestone Bridge.
About 20 minutes later, officials announced the northbound lanes were also closed.
Officials are recommending drivers "consider alternate routes."
What we don't know:
It's not clear when the road will reopen.
The Source: Information in this story is from New York City Emergency Management and the FDNY.