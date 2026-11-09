Macy’s unveils new balloons for historic 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Brief Macy’s is debuting new character balloons, including Bob the Minion, Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey, and Louie, for its historic 100th Anniversary Thanksgiving Day Parade. A trial event called "Balloon Fest" was recently held in New Jersey, allowing handlers to practice flying the new giant inflatables before the big day. Successfully navigating the massive balloons through unpredictable NYC winds and narrow streets is a difficult physical challenge that relies entirely on highly trained professionals.



Macy’s is gearing up for a monumental milestone this holiday season, and some new faces will be part of the celebration!

What we know:

In preparation for the 100th Anniversary Thanksgiving Day Parade, a highly skilled team of handlers gathered in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday for "Balloon Fest," a crucial trial run to test out the newest additions to the iconic lineup.

This year's historic parade will feature several brand-new character balloons taking to the skies.

Spectators can look forward to seeing fan favorites like Bob the Minion, Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey, and Louie joining the beloved procession, among others.

Giant inflatable characters have been one of the most highly anticipated elements of the annual holiday event since they were first introduced back in 1927.

Dig deeper:

While practice makes perfect during these New Jersey trial runs, navigating the towering balloons through the narrow, unpredictable streets of New York City is no small feat.

Sudden gusts of wind can emerge out of nowhere, turning the festive spectacle into a serious physical challenge for the crews on the ground. Because of these unique hazards, holding the massive tether ropes is not a job for just anyone.

The parade relies exclusively on highly trained professionals who must remain vigilant, careful, and perfectly coordinated to ensure the massive characters make their way safely down the parade route.