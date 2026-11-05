Lucky New Jersey ticket wins $847 million Powerball jackpot

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The Brief A single Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey matched all six numbers to win the $847 million jackpot. The prize is the ninth-largest in Powerball history and offers a $363.1 million lump-sum cash option. Lottery officials have not yet revealed the specific store where the winning ticket was sold.



A lucky lottery player in the Garden State just became a multimillionaire.

A single ticket sold in New Jersey matched all six numbers during Wednesday night's drawing to claim the massive $847 million Powerball jackpot.

What we know:

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday were 15, 34, 41, 53, and 56, with a red Powerball of 21 and a Power Play multiplier of 2X.

The $847 million prize ranks as the ninth-largest in Powerball history. It comes less than three months after a ticket in Illinois won a $1.04 billion jackpot in August. The latest victory ended a streak of 35 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

The lucky ticket holder will now have a major choice to make: they can accept an annuitized prize of $847 million paid out over 29 years, or take a one-time lump-sum cash payment estimated at $363.1 million before taxes.

What we don't know:

Powerball officials have not yet disclosed the specific New Jersey retailer that sold the winning ticket. Additionally, it is highly unlikely the public will ever learn the winner's identity, as New Jersey state law allows lottery winners to remain completely anonymous.

What's next:

Following the massive win, the Powerball jackpot will now reset to its starting prize of $20 million for the next drawing on Saturday night.