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3 men hospitalized in triple stabbing on Lower East Side, NYPD says

By
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published September 30, 2026 7:28 AM EDT
Published September 30, 2026 7:28 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • The NYPD is searching for a suspect after a triple stabbing overnight on the Lower East Side.
    • Investigators said three men were stabbed and wounded in the vicinity of Bowery and Delancey Street at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
    • Police said a male person of interest fled the scene wearing a top hat and all-black clothing.

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect after a triple stabbing sent three people to the hospital overnight on the Lower East Side. 

What we know:

The NYPD said three men were stabbed in the vicinity of Bowery and Delancey Street at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. 

A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen, a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder, and a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the arm, according to investigators. 

The victims were hospitalized in stable condition. 

Dig deeper:

So far, no arrests have been made, but police said they were looking for a male person of interest who fled the scene wearing a top hat and all-black clothing.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims were not immediately shared by police and there was no word on a possible motive for the stabbing. 

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: This story was written with information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI). 

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