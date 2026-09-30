3 men hospitalized in triple stabbing on Lower East Side, NYPD says
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect after a triple stabbing sent three people to the hospital overnight on the Lower East Side.
What we know:
The NYPD said three men were stabbed in the vicinity of Bowery and Delancey Street at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen, a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder, and a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the arm, according to investigators.
The victims were hospitalized in stable condition.
Dig deeper:
So far, no arrests have been made, but police said they were looking for a male person of interest who fled the scene wearing a top hat and all-black clothing.
What we don't know:
The names of the victims were not immediately shared by police and there was no word on a possible motive for the stabbing.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This story was written with information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI).