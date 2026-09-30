3 men hospitalized in triple stabbing on Lower East Side, NYPD says

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The Brief The NYPD is searching for a suspect after a triple stabbing overnight on the Lower East Side. Investigators said three men were stabbed and wounded in the vicinity of Bowery and Delancey Street at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police said a male person of interest fled the scene wearing a top hat and all-black clothing.



Police are searching for a suspect after a triple stabbing sent three people to the hospital overnight on the Lower East Side.

What we know:

The NYPD said three men were stabbed in the vicinity of Bowery and Delancey Street at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen, a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder, and a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the arm, according to investigators.

The victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

Dig deeper:

So far, no arrests have been made, but police said they were looking for a male person of interest who fled the scene wearing a top hat and all-black clothing.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims were not immediately shared by police and there was no word on a possible motive for the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing.