Long Island beach club reopens 9 days after tornado rips through

The Brief The Sun and Surf Beach Club in Atlantic Beach has partially reopened. Last week, an EF-1 tornado ripped through the club, damaging cabanas and lockers. The club will remain closed during the week for crews to continue repairs.



Nine days after an EF-1 tornado ripped through a Long Island beach club, the facility has partially reopened.

What we know:

The Sun and Surf Beach Club in Atlantic Beach began reopening its doors Saturday, after crews spent days repairing damage from last week's tornado.

The storm damaged cabanas and lockers, scattering debris across the club.

In a statement, club president William Baumert said that crews had made "tremendous progress removing debris, cleaning the property and making repairs."

Members now have access to nearly all areas of the club, although some of the hardest hit sections are still off limits.

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What they're saying:

Still, several beach goers who returned Saturday said they were happy to have the club back open.

"It's very scary what happened," said Heather Grieser. "I was knocked down, but I am super happy that nobody got extremely hurt. And a week later we're back. [We] only lost one weekend. I am so happy to be here. This is my happy place, and we only have a few weeks left."

Margaret Buckley says she's been a member for 50 years, and she feels "very blessed that no one got hurt during this terrible tornado."

What's next:

The club will remain closed on weekends for construction crews to continue rebuilding damaged cabanas.