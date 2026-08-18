Woman, 30, killed in Brooklyn park stabbing, NYPD says

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The Brief The NYPD is searching for a suspect after a woman was fatally stabbed overnight at a Brooklyn park. The woman, 30, was attacked just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday inside Lincoln Terrace Park in Crown Heights, police said. The suspect, who fled the scene, was described by investigators as a man with no shirt on and wearing sweatpants.



The NYPD is searching for a suspect Tuesday after a woman was fatally stabbed overnight at a Brooklyn park.

What we know:

Police said the 30-year-old woman was attacked just after 12:30 a.m. inside Lincoln Terrace Park in Crown Heights.

Officers found her with stab wounds throughout her body, according to police.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died, officials said.

Dig deeper:

So far, no arrests have been made.

The suspect, who fled the scene, was described by investigators as a man with no shirt on and wearing sweatpants.

What we don't know:

Police said it was unclear what the motive was for the stabbing.

The woman's name was not immediately released by officials.