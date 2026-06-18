Full Knicks parade speeches: Brunson, Mamdani, Coach Mike Brown, more

The Brief The New York Knicks celebrated their third NBA championship Thursday with a parade through New York City. Players, coaches and the Knicks organization got the opportunity to thank fans at a ceremony at City Hall.



The New York Knicks celebrated their third NBA Championship on Thursday with a ticker-tape parade through the Canyon of Heroes.

Hundreds of thousands of fans descended on Manhattan to celebrate with the team. The parade culminated with a ceremony at City Hall where players, coaches, owner James Dolan and even New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani thanked Knicks fans for their support throughout the season.

Here's what they had to say:

Jalen Brunson

What they're saying:

Finals MVP and Knicks captain Jalen Brunson thanked the Knicks organization "for believing in the kid that no one else would," the fans for their support and their criticism, his teammates and "everyone that pitched in every single day behind the scenes."

Brunson seemed to relish the championship Thursday, ending his speech with a message to his critics.

"There's a lot of people that have a lot of negative stuff to say. There's a lot of people who have a lot of opinions," Brunson said. "But when you prove them wrong, you don't have to say s--- to them. They don't deserve it."

Mike Brown

Head coach Mike Brown highlighted the effort of the entire organization, from players to the training staff, that helped lead to a team victory. He also talked about the selflessness of his players and the belief they had in each other.

"We had our ups, we definitely had our downs and our group stayed connected through those times," Brown said. "You saw it every time we hit the floor. It didn't matter who was suited up."

James Dolan

Dolan thanked the fans for their patience Thursday. Before this season, the Knicks' last title was in 1973.

"Thank you for waiting 53 years," Dolan said. "Although I have to say, when I look out over the Knick fans here, you all don't look older than 53… But we're very, very happy to have brought you a championship.

Zohran Mamdani

Mayor Zohran Mamdani started his speech Thursday by highlighting some of the key Knicks moments and players from the last 53 years that led up to this year's championship — from Willis Reed Walt "Clyde" Frazier to Carmelo Anthony and Linsanity.

Mamdani also talked about the unity that the Knicks' championship run brought to the city.

"Over these past weeks, as the Knicks kept winning, our city has come together as one. Neighbors invited neighbors over, strangers high fived one another in the street, subway conductors sang their announcements, and bus drivers danced behind the wheel," Mamdani said. "So often when this city comes together, it is because we are forced to, by a moment of tragedy or adversity. What a gift it is to be brought together by pure, unfiltered joy. For as long as we live, we will remember this feeling of a city together, a city alive, a city overcome by happiness."