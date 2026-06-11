Knicks erase 29-point deficit in historic NBA Finals comeback, push New York to brink of title

article

The Brief The Knicks beat the Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals after trailing by 29 points. OG Anunoby scored the winning basket with 1.2 seconds left at Madison Square Garden. New York now leads the series 3-1 and is one win away from its first NBA title since 1973.



Madison Square Garden went from stunned silence to total eruption Wednesday night as the Knicks pulled off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

What we know:

The New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, overcoming a 29-point deficit in a stunning comeback at Madison Square Garden.

The win gave the Knicks a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and moved New York within one victory of its first NBA championship since 1973.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 36 points, while OG Anunoby added 33 points and delivered the final basket of the night. Anunoby tipped in a missed Brunson 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left, completing the comeback and sending the Garden into chaos.

The comeback was the largest in NBA Finals history, according to ESPN and the Associated Press.

How the Knicks came back

The Spurs controlled the first half and built a 76-49 lead by halftime. San Antonio’s largest lead reached 29 points, putting the Knicks in a hole that looked impossible to escape.

Then New York flipped the game.

The Knicks outscored the Spurs 58-30 in the second half, turning the game with defense, pressure and a Garden crowd that got louder with every stop. ESPN’s box score showed San Antonio led for 97% of the game, while New York’s largest lead was just one point — the only one that mattered.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during the game against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 10, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. NOTE TO USER: Us Expand

The final moments

Brunson missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, but Anunoby crashed in for the tip-in with 1.2 seconds left.

That basket gave the Knicks the lead for good and instantly became one of the biggest moments in modern franchise history.

Victor Wembanyama finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds for San Antonio, but the Spurs could not hold off New York’s second-half surge.

Why New York is exploding

For Knicks fans, this was not just another playoff win.

The franchise has not won an NBA championship since 1973, and now the Knicks are one win away after pulling off a comeback that will live in Finals history. A team that looked buried at halftime turned Madison Square Garden into a celebration by the final buzzer.

The win also gave New York a 3-1 series lead, meaning the Knicks can clinch the championship in Game 5 in San Antonio.

What's next:

Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, in San Antonio.

The Knicks will have a chance to close out the series and win their first NBA title in more than five decades.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks celebrates after his team's 107-106 victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. NOTE Expand