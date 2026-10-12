Kelly Clarkson clashes with Brooklyn boutique in viral ‘Pretty Woman’ feud

The Brief Kelly Clarkson accused a Brooklyn boutique of "Pretty Woman"-style condescension, claiming an employee judged her ability to afford a $15,000 mechanical singing bird. Art of Play denied the claims, stating the displayed bird is a permanent fixture not for sale. Clarkson doubled down on her stance by posting video evidence of the $15,000 price tag, while the store expressed shock at the sudden backlash.



A weekend visit to a Brooklyn novelty shop has sparked a viral feud between pop star Kelly Clarkson and the store’s owners, with both sides sharing vastly different accounts of the interaction.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode A5009 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

What we know:

The incident occurred on Saturday at Art of Play, a boutique located on Atlantic Avenue near Brooklyn Bridge Park. The dispute centers around a mechanical singing bird named "Molly," which was displayed on the wall near a $15,000 price tag.

Kelly Clarkson’s claims

What they're saying:

Clarkson took to social media to share her frustration, comparing her experience to the famous scene in Pretty Woman where Julia Roberts' character is judged and turned away by snobby retail clerks.

According to the singer, she inquired about buying the mechanical bird and felt the employee looked at her as if she couldn't afford it. Clarkson claims the clerk gave her an "elevator eye" and spoke in a condescending tone, allegedly telling her, "Yes, it’s for sale, but it costs $15,000. So if you’d like me to find something comparable for you, I can."

After the store publicly disputed her account, Clarkson doubled down, accusing them of lying and changing their narrative. She posted a screenshot of a video showing the $15,000 price tag next to the bird.

"I love small businesses and know they’re important, and I always support them," Clarkson wrote. "But you don’t get a free pass to treat people 'less than' in your store just because you are a small business. It’s not that hard to be kind."

Art of Play responds

The other side:

The boutique quickly fired back on social media, maintaining that the item in question was never actually for sale.

According to Art of Play, "Molly" is permanently attached to the wall and serves as a de facto mascot for the magic shows they host. The store claims they explained to Clarkson that while the display model wasn't for sale, a brilliant artist in Seattle who created the machine would be willing to part with a twin automation for $15,000.

The shop also stated they offered to show Clarkson a different singing automaton available in-store for $2,000, but noted that she did not stick around long enough to look at it.

In their public response, the store expressed shock over the backlash, calling it a "surreal experience" to have their small, local business suddenly attacked by millions of the celebrity's fans. The owners noted they had reached out to Clarkson privately to clear the air, adding that they wish her the best and hope that someday everyone can laugh about the misunderstanding. They even signed off with a subtle nod to the singer's hit catalog, writing that "what doesn't kill us, makes us stronger."