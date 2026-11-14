Hochul calls for Transportation Secretary Duffy's resignation, firing after FAA ground stop

The Brief The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop for hours Friday night, delaying thousands of flights across the country. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the stoppage was ordered due to a communications outage that arose during routine maintenance. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling for Duffy to either resign or be fired



Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling for the removal of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop for hours Friday night — just the second such ground stop since Sept. 11, 2001.

FAA ground stop halts thousands of flights

The backstory:

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday evening, bringing cross-country travel to a standstill for more than four hours.

Officials said that flights were grounded because of communication and radar disruptions.

More than 16,000 flights were either canceled or delayed on Friday, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks airline disruptions. Nearly 3,000 more flights were impacted as of Saturday morning.

At a press conference Saturday, Duffy said that they believe the disruptions were tied to system upgrades being installed Friday, causing an overload of the communications network.

RELATED: Staffing shortages at air traffic control towers cause massive delays across U.S.

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Air travel issues continue

Dig deeper:

Friday's outage is the latest in a string of major delays and outages tied to what Duffy says is aging aviation infrastructure. In September, flights were halted across the northeastern U.S. after FAA officials said a construction crew accidentally severed a fiber optic line in New Jersey.

In recent years, the FAA has cited a shortage of air traffic controllers at several major towers across the country, leading to major delays. Earlier this month, the FAA said it's looking to phase out floppy disks by 2028. Sony discontinued manufacturing floppy disks 15 years ago.

Friday's communication issue, Duffy said, was a byproduct of the nation's aging aviation infrastructure, and renewed calls for increased funding for upgrades.

SUGGESTED: Trump administration seeks $30 billion to upgrade airports, air traffic control

Hochul calls for Duffy's removal

What they're saying:

Hochul pointed to Friday's ground stop as the latest in a line of major issues with the nation's aviation system under Duffy.

"From chronic air traffic controller shortages to repeated communications breakdowns, serious lapses in our aviation system have become a pattern on Sean Duffy's watch," Hochul said. "Through it all, he's been more focused on starring in his own reality show than addressing the crisis in his agency."

Hochul ended her statement by calling for a congressional investigation and saying that "Sean Duffy must resign, or President Trump must remove him immediately."

Flights resume Saturday

What's next:

Duffy said Saturday that air traffic operations had fully reopened, but that it could take several days for the system to fully recover from the effects of so many delays and cancellations.