17-year-old charged in murder of Bronx teen Javits Frimpong, NYPD says

The Brief A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong in the Bronx. Frimpong was killed on his way to school near East 171 Street and Crotona Place, in the Claremont section, on Oct. 29. The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.



A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong in the Bronx, the NYPD announced.

Police said they took the teenage suspect into custody Wednesday and charged him with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

What we know:

Frimpong was fatally shot on his way to school near East 171 Street and Crotona Place, in the Claremont section, on Oct. 29. Officers rushed him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

At the time, police were looking for three males, possible teens, in connection with the deadly shooting, FOX 5 NY sources said.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Dig deeper:

Frimpong's killing sparked outrage in the community, including a student walkout at the school.

Rev. Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump are scheduled to address the case in a call for justice on Wednesday afternoon at the National Action Network's House of Justice in Harlem.