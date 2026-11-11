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17-year-old charged in murder of Bronx teen Javits Frimpong, NYPD says

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FOX 5 NY
Bronx
Updated November 11, 2026 12:54 PM EST Published November 11, 2026 11:15 AM EST
Suspect in custody after 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx
Suspect in custody after 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx

Suspect in custody after 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx

A 17-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong. That suspect is being charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong in the Bronx. 
    • Frimpong was killed on his way to school near East 171 Street and Crotona Place, in the Claremont section, on Oct. 29.
    • The name of the suspect has not been released at this time. 

NEW YORK - A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong in the Bronx, the NYPD announced. 

Police said they took the teenage suspect into custody Wednesday and charged him with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. 

What we know:

Frimpong was fatally shot on his way to school near East 171 Street and Crotona Place, in the Claremont section, on Oct. 29. Officers rushed him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

At the time, police were looking for three males, possible teens, in connection with the deadly shooting, FOX 5 NY sources said. 

Grieving mother travels from Ghana to bury teen killed in the Bronx
Grieving mother travels from Ghana to bury teen killed in the Bronx

Grieving mother travels from Ghana to bury teen killed in the Bronx

The Bronx community is demanding answers after 15-year-old Javits Frimpong was tragically shot and killed last Thursday while on his way to school in the Claremont neighborhood.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time. 

A motive for the shooting has not been determined. 

Dig deeper:

Frimpong's killing sparked outrage in the community, including a student walkout at the school. 

Bronx students walk out after Javits Frimpong, 15, fatally shot walking to school
Bronx students walk out after Javits Frimpong, 15, fatally shot walking to school

Bronx students walk out after Javits Frimpong, 15, fatally shot walking to school

Students at Dreamyard Preparatory School in the Bronx took to the streets holding signs reading "Justice for Javits," calling for safer schools and accountability following the death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong. Frimpong, who moved to the U.S. from Ghana roughly a year ago to reunite with his father, was fatally shot while walking to school. FOX 5 NY's Dan Bowens reports on Newsroom Live. 

Rev. Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump are scheduled to address the case in a call for justice on Wednesday afternoon at the National Action Network's House of Justice in Harlem. 

The Source: This story was written with information and statements from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), and FOX 5 NY sources.

BronxCrime and Public Safety