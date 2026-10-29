15-year-old boy dies at hospital after Bronx shooting, NYPD says

The Brief A teenager died at the hospital after he was shot in the Bronx on Thursday, police said. The NYPD responded to an area near East 171 Street and Crotona Place, in the Claremont section of the Bronx, just before 9:30 a.m. Police are looking for three males, possibly teens, in connection with the deadly shooting, according to FOX 5 NY sources.



A teenager died at the hospital after he was shot in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said.

Bronx fatal shooting

What we know:

The NYPD said officers were called to East 171 Street and Crotona Place, in the Claremont section of the Bronx, just before 9:30 a.m.

A 15-year-old boy, later identified as Javits Frimpong, was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to police.

Officers rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital. Police initially said he was in stable condition, but he was later pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Multiple suspects wanted, sources say

Dig deeper:

Police are looking for three males, possibly teens, in connection with the deadly shooting, according to FOX 5 NY sources.

They were last seen traveling south on Fulton Avenue toward Crotona Park wearing black clothes and blue surgical masks, sources said.

What we don't know:

The name of the shooting victim was not immediately released.

There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting.