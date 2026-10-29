15-year-old boy dies at hospital after Bronx shooting, NYPD says
NEW YORK - A teenager died at the hospital after he was shot in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said.
Bronx fatal shooting
What we know:
The NYPD said officers were called to East 171 Street and Crotona Place, in the Claremont section of the Bronx, just before 9:30 a.m.
A 15-year-old boy, later identified as Javits Frimpong, was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to police.
Officers rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital. Police initially said he was in stable condition, but he was later pronounced dead.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Multiple suspects wanted, sources say
Dig deeper:
Police are looking for three males, possibly teens, in connection with the deadly shooting, according to FOX 5 NY sources.
They were last seen traveling south on Fulton Avenue toward Crotona Park wearing black clothes and blue surgical masks, sources said.
What we don't know:
The name of the shooting victim was not immediately released.
There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting.
The Source: This story was written with information and statements from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), and FOX 5 NY sources.