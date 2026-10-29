Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old boy dies at hospital after Bronx shooting, NYPD says

By
Bronx
Updated October 29, 2026 1:37 PM EDT Published October 29, 2026 1:20 PM EDT
'I don't know what to do now': Father of teen fatally shot in Bronx speaks out
'I don't know what to do now': Father of teen fatally shot in Bronx speaks out

'I don't know what to do now': Father of teen fatally shot in Bronx speaks out

The father of Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx earlier today, reveals that the teenager was dealing with bullying at school. FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis has more.

The Brief

    • A teenager died at the hospital after he was shot in the Bronx on Thursday, police said.
    • The NYPD responded to an area near East 171 Street and Crotona Place, in the Claremont section of the Bronx, just before 9:30 a.m.
    • Police are looking for three males, possibly teens, in connection with the deadly shooting, according to FOX 5 NY sources.

NEW YORK - A teenager died at the hospital after he was shot in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said. 

Bronx fatal shooting

What we know:

The NYPD said officers were called to East 171 Street and Crotona Place, in the Claremont section of the Bronx, just before 9:30 a.m. 

A 15-year-old boy, later identified as Javits Frimpong, was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to police.

Officers rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital. Police initially said he was in stable condition, but he was later pronounced dead. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

Multiple suspects wanted, sources say

Dig deeper:

Police are looking for three males, possibly teens, in connection with the deadly shooting, according to FOX 5 NY sources. 

They were last seen traveling south on Fulton Avenue toward Crotona Park wearing black clothes and blue surgical masks, sources said. 

What we don't know:

The name of the shooting victim was not immediately released. 

There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting. 

The Source: This story was written with information and statements from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), and FOX 5 NY sources. 

BronxCrime and Public Safety