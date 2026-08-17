Suffolk leaders condemn anti-Islamic graffiti at future mosque in Mastic-Shirley

The Brief Suffolk County leaders are speaking out against hate after an Islamic center under construction was vandalized. A sign at the site of the future mosque in Mastic-Shirley was spray-painted with vulgar anti-Islamic language over the weekend. Suffolk County police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.



Suffolk County officials and community leaders are speaking out against hate after an Islamic center under construction in Shirley was vandalized.

What we know:

A sign at the site of the future mosque in Mastic-Shirley was spray-painted with vulgar anti-Islamic language. It has since been taken down, but the image of profanity left the community angered and hurt.

Suffolk County police said they got the call early Saturday morning and that they were investigating the incident as a hate crime.

What we don't know:

Investigators said they have no leads on who was behind the vandalism, including any description of a suspect or suspects.

Detectives have been canvasing the area looking for surveillance video and said they're offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

What they're saying:

People involved in the Islaamic Center of Mastic-Shirley construction project said this was the first hateful incident they experienced since the plan was announced.

"It was pretty difficult for us when we heard about this incident and when we saw the pictures of the sign, and because of the fact that we are putting in a lot of effort, physically, financially, which we contribute toward this project. So when we saw someone do this, it really hurt our feelings," said Assistant Imam Mehdad Islam.

Suffolk's police commissioner, local politicians, religious leaders and others in the community came together Monday to condemn the vandalism and call for change.

"At our current location, perhaps sometime in September, we will begin with an open house. So that anybody who, whether you oppose us or support us, you can come and sit with us, have tea and coffee with us, get to know us, what we believe in and what we don't believe in. And hopefully that will dispel a lot of the ignorance that is the basis for crimes like this," said Imam Abdul-Lateef Poulos.

Dig deeper:

Construction on the Shirley mosque broke ground in June.

Once complete, it will feature one of the largest food pantries on the East End that will be open to everyone in the community, regardless of religion. It will also have a massive basketball court to give kids in the area a place to play.

The center is expected to open sometime in 2028.