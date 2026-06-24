This is the soccer nation Northeast fans would likely support after the USA, based on family roots

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The Brief New Ancestry research looked at which World Cup teams Northeast fans would support if the U.S. men’s national team were not in the tournament. The research points to how family roots can shape which national teams fans feel connected to. One country stood out as the team Northeast fans were most likely to support because of family ties.



A new look at World Cup fandom in the Northeast shows that for many fans, the next team they would support after the U.S. may come down to family history.

Which soccer nation topped the list?

New research from Ancestry found that if the U.S. men’s national team were not in the tournament, Northeast fans would be most likely to support Ecuador because of family connections.

The top five soccer nations Northeast fans would be most likely to support because of family connections are:

Ecuador England Argentina Brazil Germany

Ecuador’s place at the top may seem surprising at first, but it lines up with the region’s deep Ecuadorian roots.

New York and New Jersey are home to two of the largest Ecuadorian communities in the U.S., and in Queens, Ecuadorian residents make up the borough’s largest Hispanic origin group.

Ecuador fans celebrated with a 'Banderazo' at the Rocky Steps before their first match in Philadelphia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Why Ecuador’s Northeast connection matters

For many fans, supporting Ecuador can mean cheering for parents, grandparents, neighborhoods and family stories that started long before this tournament.

That connection can be especially strong in immigrant communities, where national teams are often tied to language, culture, food, family gatherings and memories passed down across generations.

In New York and New Jersey, Ecuador’s presence is not just symbolic. It is part of the region’s identity.

That helps explain why Ancestry’s research found Ecuador leading the list of soccer nations Northeast fans would support after the U.S. based on family roots.

Ecuador fans celebrated with a 'Banderazo' at the Rocky Steps before their first match in Philadelphia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

How family roots shape fandom

Ancestry’s research points to a broader trend in how some fans connect with international soccer.

Seventy-eight percent of Northeast fans said they would be likely to support soccer teams tied to their family’s heritage.

Nearly 77% said learning more about their family history makes watching athletes from that country compete feel more meaningful.

For fans who already know their roots, that connection may come through family traditions, stories or relatives who passed down a connection to a country. For others, family records or DNA testing can be part of learning where their families come from.

More than a national team

The World Cup may be built around national teams, but for many fans in the Northeast, the tournament can also become personal.

A match can bring up memories of where parents were born, where grandparents lived or the culture a family carried into a new country.

For some fans, supporting a team is not just about picking a winner. It is about recognizing part of their own story on the field.

What's next:

Ecuador’s World Cup run could carry special meaning for many fans across the Northeast, especially in New York and New Jersey communities with deep Ecuadorian roots.

As the tournament continues, Ancestry’s research suggests some fans may be watching not only for the sport, but for a connection to where their family story began.