This is New York’s favorite ice cream flavor, according to Instacart

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The Brief Instacart analyzed ice cream orders placed throughout 2025. One flavor appeared in New York orders more often than it did nationwide. The data also revealed which ice cream brand stands out most in the state.



New Yorkers have plenty of choices in the freezer aisle, but Instacart data suggests one ice cream flavor has a particularly strong following across the state.

New York’s favorite ice cream flavor

Peanut butter is the ice cream flavor that stands out most in New York, according to Instacart’s analysis of orders placed during 2025.

The company compared each flavor’s share of orders within a state with its share of orders nationwide. Peanut butter appeared in New York orders at a higher rate than it did across the country overall.

That does not mean peanut butter generated more total orders than every other flavor in New York. Instead, it was the flavor that most distinguished the state’s ordering habits from the national average.

Vanilla still comes out on top

Vanilla remained the most-ordered flavor in New York and every other state, as well as Washington, D.C.

It accounted for about 21% of all ice cream orders placed through Instacart nationwide. Chocolate ranked second at 7.9%, followed by cookie dough at 6.9%.

Peanut butter represented 4.7% of national ice cream orders, tying mint chocolate chip. Coffee, strawberry and cherry also landed among the 10 most-ordered flavors.

Top 10 ice cream flavors by item share, via Instacart

How other states compare

Regional patterns emerged when Instacart compared each state’s ordering habits with the country overall.

Rocky road stood out across much of the West, while coffee was favored more heavily throughout New England. Butter pecan appeared frequently across the South, and mint chocolate chip stood out in parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

Some states had more unusual results. Moose tracks distinguished Wisconsin’s orders, cheesecake stood out in Tennessee, and cherry led the comparison in Colorado and Wyoming.

New York’s standout ice cream brand

Häagen-Dazs was the brand that New York favored most compared with shoppers nationwide. The brand also stood out in neighboring New Jersey and other densely populated coastal markets.

Häagen-Dazs was also the most-ordered ice cream brand nationally, accounting for roughly 24% of Instacart orders. Ben & Jerry’s ranked second, followed by Breyers.

The 10 ice cream brands by item share, via Instacart.