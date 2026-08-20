Violent multi-car crash in Upper Manhattan leaves at least 3 hurt, NYPD says

The Brief A violent multi-car crash sent three people to the hospital Thursday in Upper Manhattan. The NYPD said it was investigating the wreck at West 204th Street and Sherman Avenue in the Inwood section after responding shortly after 6:30 a.m. A man driving a Corvette at a high rate of speed collided with a Mercedes-Benz at the intersection, according to police.



At least three people were hurt in a violent multi-car crash Thursday morning in Upper Manhattan.

Inwood crash

What we know:

The NYPD said it was investigating the wreck at West 204th Street and Sherman Avenue in the Inwood section after responding shortly after 6:30 a.m.

A man driving a Corvette at a high rate of speed collided with a Mercedes-Benz at the intersection, according to police.

After the collision, the Corvette struck a 34-year-old pedestrian and crashed into a building, and the Mercedes-Benz struck a parked car and a moped, officials said.

The Mercedes-Benz driver left the scene, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Corvette, as well as the injured pedestrian, were hospitalized. Officials said they were in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identities of the people involved in the crash were not immediately known.

The NYPD said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.