Iconic NYC mural hits the auction block

Keith Haring’s artwork has become an iconic, indelible part of the city. Now, Bonham’s Auction Gallery is about to give a keen art love the opportunity to own some of his work.

“Untitled (The Church of the Ascension Grace Houes Mural),” was made in 1983/84, part of a three-story, 35-foot wall inside of a former youth center in Morningside Heights.

However, the building is being sold and to preserve the mural, engineers meticulously cut apart the mural over the course of two years.

“He went up there, he painted this mural on a stairwell, so right now these pieces can fit together like a puzzle and one could, if one wanted to, recreate the stairwell,” said Lisa de Simone, a Contemporary Art Specialist.

Haring died in 1990, but his artistic legacy in the city has continued for decades afterwards.

The mural will be auctioned as a single piece on November 13.