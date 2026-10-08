Hurricane Isaias remnants could bring heavy rain to NYC, NJ: Projected path, tracker, models

The Brief Hurricane Isaias is forecast to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday before its remnants move north and east. Rain is expected to spread into New Jersey and New York City over the weekend. The heaviest rain and exact timing remain uncertain, but periods of heavy rain are possible in parts of the region.



Hurricane Isaias is expected to bring a wet end to the weekend across the New York City area, including parts of New Jersey, after the storm makes landfall along the northern Gulf Coast.

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The system itself is not expected to arrive as a hurricane in the Northeast. Instead, its remnants are forecast to pull tropical moisture north, bringing widespread rain Sunday into Monday.

Big picture view:

Hurricane Isaias is continuing to strengthen in the Gulf after becoming the first Atlantic hurricane of the season and is forecast to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast later this week as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane.

Hurricane Isaias stats (FOX Weather)

Isaias is expected to approach the coast by Friday, with landfall currently estimated to be sometime late Friday or early Saturday between Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida.

Hurricane Isaias strengthened from Tropical Storm Isaias late Wednesday night and is currently a Category 1 storm, with sustained winds of 80 mph and moving east-northeast at 9 mph.

Hurricane Isaias forecast cone. (FOX Weather)

Isaias' forecast cone shows it heading directly toward the northern Gulf Coast, with impacts centered over roughly 30 million people in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.

Hurricane Isaias spaghetti models

Hurricane Isaias Spaghetti. (FOX Weather)

Timeline:

For most of New Jersey, the National Weather Service says rain is expected to arrive on Sunday and continue into Sunday night as Isaias moves northeast.

Forecasters say parts of the region could see 1 to 2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible. Periods of heavy rain are also possible.

Exclusive FOX Weather Threat Zone. (FOX Weather)

In New York City and nearby parts of northern New Jersey, rain is expected Sunday into Monday. The National Weather Service said moderate to occasionally heavy rain is possible, though the system is currently expected to move quickly enough to limit the chance of more widespread flooding.

What we know:

Friday and Saturday are expected to remain mainly dry and seasonable across much of the region.

Conditions will change Sunday as the remnants of Isaias approach. The storm is forecast to lose its tropical characteristics after making landfall along the Gulf Coast, but it could still bring soaking rain, gusty winds and rough conditions along the coast.

In the New York City area, southeast winds could briefly reach 20 to 30 mph along the coast Sunday night. At this point, forecasters do not expect significant coastal flooding.

What we don't know:

Forecast confidence is growing that rain will affect the region, but the exact timing, rainfall totals and location of the heaviest bands are still subject to change.

Mostly sunny, a bit warmer and breezy today. Mostly clear with diminishing winds tonight. Remaining tranquil and seasonable Friday and Saturday. The remnants of Isaias arrive with rain Sunday. (National Weather Service Mt. Holly)

No tropical watches or warnings are in effect for the Northeast or Mid-Atlantic. Residents should continue to check updated local forecasts through the weekend.

NFL games in the Northeast

Football fans heading to the Browns-Jets game in New Jersey or the Giants-Commanders game in the Washington area could be dealing with rain Sunday. Both games are scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.