How to watch today’s World Cup matches: Saturday, June 13

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The Brief All World Cup matches will air on FOX or FOX Sports, and you can also stream them on the FOX One and FOX Sports apps. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches. The major international soccer tournament is taking place from June 11 to July 19.



It's day three of the FIFA World Cup with four matches taking place! Qatar takes on Switzerland, Brazil takes on Morocco, Haiti takes on Scotland, and Australia takes on Türkiye.

Here's how to watch.

FIFA World Cup 2026 matches for Saturday, June 13, 2026

Qatar vs Switzerland – Group B

3 p.m. ET

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Network: FOX

Brazil vs Morocco – Group C

6 p.m. ET

New York New Jersey Stadium

Network: FOX

Haiti vs Scotland – Group C

9 p.m. ET

Boston Stadium

Network: FOX

Australia vs Türkiye – Group D

12 a.m. ET

BC Place Vancouver

Network: FS1

RELATED: World Cup 2026: The 16 stadiums in the US, Canada, and Mexico hosting the matches

Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Other paid options include:

How to watch Team USA's World Cup matches

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage

The 2026 FIFA World group stage. (Photo by Sam Corum/PA Images via Getty Images)

The 2026 World Cup is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four with each team playing its group stage opponents for a total of three first-round games per side.

When is the World Cup final?

A general view of MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Timeline:

The World Cup final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the culmination of a month-long tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.