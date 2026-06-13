How to watch today’s World Cup matches: Saturday, June 13
NEW YORK - It's day three of the FIFA World Cup with four matches taking place! Qatar takes on Switzerland, Brazil takes on Morocco, Haiti takes on Scotland, and Australia takes on Türkiye.
Here's how to watch.
FIFA World Cup 2026 matches for Saturday, June 13, 2026
Qatar vs Switzerland – Group B
- 3 p.m. ET
- San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
- Network: FOX
Brazil vs Morocco – Group C
- 6 p.m. ET
- New York New Jersey Stadium
- Network: FOX
Haiti vs Scotland – Group C
- 9 p.m. ET
- Boston Stadium
- Network: FOX
Australia vs Türkiye – Group D
- 12 a.m. ET
- BC Place Vancouver
- Network: FS1
RELATED: World Cup 2026: The 16 stadiums in the US, Canada, and Mexico hosting the matches
How to watch the World Cup
Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.
One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.
Other paid options include:
- FOX One
- FOX Sports 1
- Fubo
- YouTube TV
- FOX Sports app
- Hulu+ LiveTV
- Peacock (Spanish-language)
How to watch Team USA's World Cup matches
- Friday, June 19, 2026: USA vs Australia Live Seattle Stadium (12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET)
- Thursday, June 25, 2026: USA vs Türkiye LiveLos Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET)
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage
The 2026 FIFA World group stage. (Photo by Sam Corum/PA Images via Getty Images)
The 2026 World Cup is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four with each team playing its group stage opponents for a total of three first-round games per side.
When is the World Cup final?
A general view of MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Timeline:
The World Cup final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the culmination of a month-long tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by FOX Sports and FIFA. This story was reported from Orlando.