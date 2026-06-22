How to watch today’s FIFA World Cup 2026 matches: Monday, June 22

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The Brief All FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will air on FOX or FOX Sports, and you can also stream them on the FOX One and FOX Sports apps. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches. The major international soccer tournament is taking place from June 11 to July 19.



It's day 12 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Here's how to watch.

FIFA World Cup 2026 matches for Monday, June 22

Argentina vs Austria – Group J

1:00 p.m. ET

Dallas Stadium

Network: FOX

France vs Iraq – Group I

5:00 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Stadium

Network: FOX

Norway vs Senegal – Group I

8:00 p.m. ET

New York/New Jersey Stadium

Network: FOX

Jordon vs Algeria – Group J

11:00 p.m. ET

San Francisco Bay Stadium

Network: FS1

RELATED: World Cup 2026: The 16 stadiums in the US, Canada, and Mexico hosting the matches

Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Other paid options include:

How to watch Team USA's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches

Thursday, June 25, 2026: USA vs Türkiye Live Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four with each team playing its group stage opponents for a total of three first-round games per side.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

Timeline:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the culmination of a month-long tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.