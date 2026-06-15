How to watch today’s World Cup matches: Monday, June 15
It's day five of the FIFA World Cup with four matches taking place in the U.S.! Spain takes on Cabo Verde, Belgium takes on Egypt, Saudi Arabia takes on Uruguay and Iran takes on New Zealand.
Here's how to watch.
FIFA World Cup 2026 matches for Monday, June 15, 2026
Spain v Cabo Verde – Group H
- 12:00 p.m. ET
- Atlanta Stadium
- Network: FOX
Belgium v Egypt – Group G
- 3 p.m. ET
- Seattle Stadium
- Network: FOX
Saudi Arabia v Uruguay – Group H
- 6:00 p.m. ET
- Miami Stadium
- Network: FS1
IR Iran v New Zealand – Group G
- 9:00 p.m. ET
- Los Angeles Stadium
- Network: FS1
RELATED: World Cup 2026: The 16 stadiums in the US, Canada, and Mexico hosting the matches
How to watch the World Cup
Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.
One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.
Other paid options include:
- FOX One
- FOX Sports 1
- Fubo
- YouTube TV
- FOX Sports app
- Hulu+ LiveTV
- Peacock (Spanish-language)
How to watch Team USA's World Cup matches
- Friday, June 19, 2026: USA vs Australia Live Seattle Stadium (12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET)
- Thursday, June 25, 2026: USA vs Türkiye LiveLos Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET)
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage
The 2026 World Cup is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four with each team playing its group stage opponents for a total of three first-round games per side.
When is the World Cup final?
Timeline:
The World Cup final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the culmination of a month-long tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by FOX Sports and FIFA. This story was reported from Orlando.