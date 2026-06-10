How a New Zealand soccer player went from under 5K Instagram followers to 5.6 million in days

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The Brief New Zealand soccer player Tim Payne became a viral World Cup story before the tournament began. His Instagram following jumped from under 5,000 to millions after an Argentine influencer’s campaign. Payne’s account had grown to about 5.6 million followers as of Wednesday.



A New Zealand soccer player who was relatively unknown to many fans is now one of the World Cup’s most unlikely internet stars.

What we know:

Tim Payne, a defender for New Zealand’s national soccer team, has seen his Instagram following explode ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Payne had just under 5,000 Instagram followers before Argentine influencer Valen Scarsini, known online as "El Scarso," urged fans to support him.

The campaign worked quickly. Payne’s account climbed past 5 million followers, and as of Wednesday, his Instagram page showed about 5.6 million followers.

The sudden rise turned Payne into one of the most unexpected viral stories leading into the tournament.

The backstory:

Scarsini reportedly selected Payne after looking for the least-known player at the World Cup based on social media following.

The idea was simple: take a player who had a small online audience and turn him into a fan favorite before the tournament even started.

Payne, 32, plays for New Zealand’s national team, known as the All Whites. Before the online campaign, he was not a household name for many fans outside New Zealand.

That changed once Scarsini’s followers started flooding Payne’s Instagram account. The movement spread quickly, pushing Payne’s follower count into the millions in a matter of days.

What they're saying:

Payne later met Scarsini in person and thanked him for the sudden wave of support.

According to ESPN, Payne described the experience as "very crazy" and said he was still processing the attention.

He also said the attention was good for both himself and New Zealand football, while adding that the viral fame would not change who he is as a player.

Why you should care:

The story shows how much the World Cup has changed in the social media era.

Players no longer have to be global superstars, play for the biggest clubs or score a famous goal to become part of the tournament conversation. Sometimes, one viral post is enough.

Payne’s rise also shows how fans can create their own World Cup storylines before the first whistle. For New Zealand, the attention gives the All Whites a larger platform heading into the tournament.

What's next:

New Zealand is in Group G at the FIFA World Cup, along with Iran, Belgium and Egypt.

Payne’s sudden online fame means more fans may be watching New Zealand’s matches with a new reason to follow along.