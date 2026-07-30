Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival returns to Queens for 2 days of races, food and performances

article

The Brief The Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival returns to Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Aug. 8 and 9. Teams will compete on Meadow Lake in colorful boats powered by paddlers, a drummer and a steersperson. Admission is free, with cultural performances, food and family activities planned throughout the weekend.



Colorful dragon boats will race across Meadow Lake when one of the country’s largest dragon boat festivals returns to Queens for its 36th year.

When is the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival?

The Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in New York will take place Saturday, Aug. 8, and Sunday, Aug. 9, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Admission is free, and the festival will be held rain or shine.

Races are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and continue through the early evening on both days, according to organizers.

What to expect

Teams from across North America will compete in a series of races on Meadow Lake.

The competition includes open races, youth invitationals, charity races, nonprofit races and corporate challenges.

The festival uses traditional custom-made teak boats and modern fiberglass boats that meet International Dragon Boat Federation standards. Each boat is decorated with a hand-painted dragon head and tail.

Up to 20 people power each boat, including paddlers, a drummer and a steersperson.

Performances, food and family activities

The races are only part of the two-day celebration.

The festival grounds will also feature live music, multicultural performances, martial arts demonstrations and traditional arts and crafts.

Visitors can also stop by an international food court for meals and snacks. Organizers had not yet posted the complete 2026 performance and vendor schedule as of July 30.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Boat ready for the race at Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival at Flushing Meadows Park on August 12, 2023 in New York. (Photo by Lev Radin/VIEWpress)

The tradition behind the races

Dragon boat racing is associated with the story of Qu Yuan, an ancient Chinese poet who drowned himself more than 2,300 years ago in protest of his ruler’s policies.

According to the traditional story shared by festival organizers, local people raced onto the water in boats to try to save him. They later threw rice dumplings into the water to keep fish away from his body.

The commemoration eventually developed into the dragon boat races and celebrations held around the world today.

How the New York festival began

The first Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in New York was held on the Hudson River in Battery Park City in 1990.

The event moved to Flushing Meadows Corona Park the following year and has since developed into a large international and multicultural celebration. The festival is now organized by an independent nonprofit.

How to get there

Organizers recommend taking the subway to the festival.

Visitors can take the 7 train to Mets-Willets Point and transfer to the festival’s special-event bus. Riders using the E, F or R trains can transfer to a Flushing-bound 7 train at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue.

Several parking areas are available near the festival grounds, including lots near the boathouse. Traffic and parking staff are expected to direct drivers after they enter the park.

Drivers should also plan for extra travel time because vehicles cannot cross the Tide Gate Bridge on Meridian Road during ongoing construction. Pedestrians can still use the bridge, according to NYC Parks.