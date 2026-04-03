Airbnb listings surge in Hoboken ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brief Hoboken is clearing the way for Airbnb to operate in its city, unlike in other areas of New Jersey or New York City. The absence of any clear regulations in the city has led to a surge in Airbnb listings ahead of the FIFA World Cup. FOX 5 NY's Meredith Gorman reports that city leaders are looking to put guidelines in place soon.



Hoboken is clearing the way for Airbnb to operate in its city, unlike in other areas of New Jersey or New York City.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - MARCH 28: Detail of the Adidas FIFA USA World Cup 26 Trionda Pro football during an international friendly match between South Korea and Ivory Coast on March 28, 2026 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Ima Expand

Lack of Airbnb regulation in Hoboken

What we know:

The absence of any clear regulations in the city has led to a surge in Airbnb listings ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

FOX 5 NY's Meredith Gorman reports that city leaders are looking to put guidelines in place soon.