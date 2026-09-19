Heavy rain and downpours threaten NYC with localized flooding this weekend
NEW YORK - An approaching low-pressure system is set to deliver widespread rain and a risk of localized flooding to the New York City area on Sunday.
What we know:
Widespread rain is forecast to move into the region, accompanied by a period of heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms from Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.
Rainfall totals
The National Weather Service anticipates rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 1.5 inches across much of the area, though localized spots could see higher amounts. A forecast map indicates areas including New York City, Newark, and parts of Long Island could see 0.5 to 1 inch of rain, while areas further north and east, including the lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut, are slated for 1 to 1.5 inches.
Flooding threats
Minor flooding in urban and poor drainage areas remains a likely threat for some locations. Forecasters also warn of possible minor flooding along quick-responding small rivers and streams. The region remains under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, meaning isolated instances of flash flooding could occur in areas that experience repetitive heavy downpours or thunderstorms.
The Source: This article was written using information from the National Weather Service.