Heavy rain and downpours threaten NYC with localized flooding this weekend

The Brief An approaching low-pressure system is expected to bring widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms to the region on Sunday. Forecasters predict rainfall totals generally between 0.5 and 1.5 inches across the area, with locally higher amounts possible. Minor urban and poor drainage flooding is likely in some locations, along with an isolated threat of flash flooding.



An approaching low-pressure system is set to deliver widespread rain and a risk of localized flooding to the New York City area on Sunday.

What we know:

Widespread rain is forecast to move into the region, accompanied by a period of heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms from Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

Rainfall totals

The National Weather Service anticipates rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 1.5 inches across much of the area, though localized spots could see higher amounts. A forecast map indicates areas including New York City, Newark, and parts of Long Island could see 0.5 to 1 inch of rain, while areas further north and east, including the lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut, are slated for 1 to 1.5 inches.

Flooding threats

Minor flooding in urban and poor drainage areas remains a likely threat for some locations. Forecasters also warn of possible minor flooding along quick-responding small rivers and streams. The region remains under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, meaning isolated instances of flash flooding could occur in areas that experience repetitive heavy downpours or thunderstorms.