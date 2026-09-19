Gunman injures two people during Crown Heights argument, NYPD says

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The Brief A shooter fired multiple rounds during an argument, hitting a 37-year-old woman and grazing a 19-year-old man in Crown Heights, according to police. The female victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, while the male victim did not require hospitalization. Police are searching for the shooter, who they say fled westbound on Eastern Parkway following the gunfire.



Two people were injured on Labor Day afternoon when a shooter opened fire during an argument on a Crown Heights street, according to police.

What we know:

The dispute broke out around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, near Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue between two people, according to police.

During the argument, investigators say one of the individuals pulled out a gun and fired several shots toward the other person. The gunfire struck a 37-year-old woman in the ankle and grazed the foot of a 19-year-old man.

The shooter then fled westbound on Eastern Parkway.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the 37-year-old woman to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County and she is expected to recover. The 19-year-old male was not taken to the hospital.

What you can do:

Police have released a picture depicting the suspect and are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.