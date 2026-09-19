Gunman injures two people during Crown Heights argument, NYPD says
BROOKLYN - Two people were injured on Labor Day afternoon when a shooter opened fire during an argument on a Crown Heights street, according to police.
What we know:
The dispute broke out around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, near Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue between two people, according to police.
During the argument, investigators say one of the individuals pulled out a gun and fired several shots toward the other person. The gunfire struck a 37-year-old woman in the ankle and grazed the foot of a 19-year-old man.
The shooter then fled westbound on Eastern Parkway.
EMS responded to the scene and transported the 37-year-old woman to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County and she is expected to recover. The 19-year-old male was not taken to the hospital.
What you can do:
Police have released a picture depicting the suspect and are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.
The Source: This article was written using information from the New York City Police Department.