Expand / Collapse search

Gas leak reported in Closter, NJ, prompting road closures and possible evacuations

By
FOX 5 NY
New Jersey
Published October 2, 2026 7:44 AM EDT
Published October 2, 2026 7:44 AM EDT
Large gas leak reported in Closter, NJ
Large gas leak reported in Closter, NJ

Large gas leak reported in Closter, NJ

New Jersey utility crews and emergency personnel are on the scene of a large gas leak reported near Piermont Road and Chestnut Avenue in Closter. 

The Brief

    • New Jersey utility crews and emergency personnel are on the scene of a reported gas leak in Closter.
    • The gas leak was reported near the intersection of Piermont Road and Chestnut Avenue at around 6 a.m.
    • Several homes in the immediate area may have been evacuated as a precaution, according to initial reports.

CLOSTER, NJ - New Jersey utility crews and emergency personnel are on the scene of a large gas leak reported in Closter on Friday. 

What we know:

The gas leak was reported near the intersection of Piermont Road and Chestnut Avenue at around 6 a.m. 

Several neighboring homes in the immediate area may have been evacuated as a precaution, according to initial reports. 

First responders, including the local fire department and utility repair crews, are actively working on-site to investigate the leak and secure the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

Local perspective:

Piermont Road is shut down in the area of Chestnut Avenue for about 2–3 blocks in each direction surrounding the scene. 

What we don't know:

It was unclear how many homes may have been evacuated. 

The Source: This story is based on information from officials in Closter, New Jersey, and images from SkyFOX above the scene. 

New Jersey