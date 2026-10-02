Gas leak reported in Closter, NJ, prompting road closures and possible evacuations
CLOSTER, NJ - New Jersey utility crews and emergency personnel are on the scene of a large gas leak reported in Closter on Friday.
What we know:
The gas leak was reported near the intersection of Piermont Road and Chestnut Avenue at around 6 a.m.
Several neighboring homes in the immediate area may have been evacuated as a precaution, according to initial reports.
First responders, including the local fire department and utility repair crews, are actively working on-site to investigate the leak and secure the area.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Local perspective:
Piermont Road is shut down in the area of Chestnut Avenue for about 2–3 blocks in each direction surrounding the scene.
What we don't know:
It was unclear how many homes may have been evacuated.
The Source: This story is based on information from officials in Closter, New Jersey, and images from SkyFOX above the scene.