France vs. Senegal brings World Cup heavyweight clash to New York New Jersey Stadium

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The Brief France and Senegal meet Tuesday in a Group I World Cup match at New York New Jersey Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m., with coverage on FOX. NYC has declared World Cup match days Gridlock Alert Days, and fans are being urged to use public transportation.



France and Senegal open their World Cup campaigns Tuesday in New Jersey, with fans expected to pack New York New Jersey Stadium for one of the biggest early matchups of the group stage.

France vs. Senegal: About the match

France will face Senegal on Tuesday, June 16, at New York New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, with coverage on FOX.

The match is part of Group I, which also includes Iraq and Norway.

France enters the tournament as one of the sport’s biggest powers after winning the 2018 World Cup and reaching the 2022 final. Senegal gives France a difficult opening test and brings its own World Cup history into the matchup.

The two countries have met once before in senior international competition, according to FOX Sports. Senegal won that matchup, stunning defending champion France in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup.

Ivory Coast's defender #05 Wilfried Stephane Singo (L) fights for the ball with France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe (R) during the international friendly football match between France and Ivory Coast ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup football tournamen Expand

How to get there

Fans heading to New York New Jersey Stadium should plan around public transportation and give themselves extra time.

NJ TRANSIT says match-day rail service to Meadowlands begins about four hours before the event, with trains running every 10 to 20 minutes. Fans are being told to buy round-trip tickets to "Meadowlands" through the NJ TRANSIT mobile app or ticket machines.

NJ TRANSIT says match tickets include the transfer at Secaucus Junction to and from New York New Jersey Stadium.

The NYNJ World Cup Host Committee says all trains to the stadium connect through Secaucus Junction, where fans transfer to a matchday-only train or bus directly to New York New Jersey Stadium. The host committee says transit service to the stadium is reserved for match ticket holders.

NYC gridlock alert

Drivers should expect heavy traffic in and around New York City.

The New York City Department of Transportation has declared each 2026 World Cup match day a Gridlock Alert Day, including Tuesday, June 16.

NYC DOT says match days will include temporary, dedicated corridors for World Cup-related transportation. The city is discouraging non-essential driving and says it is working with local businesses to limit truck deliveries in Midtown on match days.

Anyone traveling through Midtown, Penn Station or the stadium area should expect extra congestion before and after the match, especially with kickoff in the afternoon and fans leaving closer to the evening commute.

Weather forecast

FOX 5 NY’s weather forecast calls for a breezy and sunny Tuesday in New York City, with temperatures reaching a high of 78 degrees. The FOX 5 NY hourly forecast shows temperatures around 76 degrees at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., dipping into the low 70s by early evening.

Fans should plan for sun, mild temperatures and long travel windows before and after the match.

TOPSHOT - Senegal's forward #10 Sadio Mane celebrates his goal with Senegal's forward #13 Iliman Ndiaye during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) semi-final football match between Senegal and Egypt at the Grand stadium in Tangiers on January 14, 2026. ( Expand

What's next:

Group I continues later Tuesday when Iraq faces Norway.

France’s next match is against Iraq at Philadelphia Stadium on June 22, while Senegal will face Norway later that day.