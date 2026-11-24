The Brief Crews are battling a 4-alarm fire in Union, New Jersey. The fire broke out at a building that houses a row of stores on Stuyvesant Ave., just north of Morris Ave. No injuries have been reported, so far.



Firefighters are battling a massive 4-alarm fire tearing through a row of stores in Union, New Jersey, and raising concerns that portions of the building could collapse.

What we know:

The fire, which was upgraded from a 3-alarm, broke out at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday along Stuyvesant Avenue, just north of Morris Avenue.

Footage from SkyFOX shows heavy flames engulfing the commercial building and spreading to a neighboring building.

No injuries have been reported, so far.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear if anyone was inside the stores when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.