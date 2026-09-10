1 dead after barge explosion in Staten Island caused fire, says FDNY

article

The Brief One person is dead and two were injured after an explosion on a barge in Staten Island. A total of 160 fire, EMS and hazmat personnel responded to the fire. The cause of the explosion is not known at this time and the identities of the deceased have not been released at this time.



One person is dead and two are injured after a shipping container on a Staten Island barge caught fire.

1 dead, 2 injured in barge explosion

What we know:

FDNY reports that two firefighters were injured after an explosion on a barge in Staten Island caused a shipping container to catch on fire at around 2:30 p.m. earlier today, Sept. 10.

Firefighters also report that one person has died due to the incident, which took place at 3249 Richmond Terrace between South Avenue and Arlington Avenue.

A total of 160 fire, EMS and hazmat personnel responded to the fire.

At this time, all visible fire is knocked down both in the container and the barge.

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion is not known at this time.

The identities of the deceased have not been released yet.