FBI raids NYC adult care centers in $2.4B Medicaid fraud probe: What we know

The Brief The FBI and state law enforcement raided dozens of adult care centers across New York City in a major crackdown on Medicaid fraud. Gov. Kathy Hochul called it a coordinated operation as part of a months-long probe involving more than 100 social adult care centers and providers. The feds said an audit of New York's Medicaid program found approximately $2.4 billion went to Social Adult Day Care (SADC) services from January 2019—October 2024.



The FBI and New York state authorities raided dozens of adult care centers across New York City in a major investigation into Medicaid fraud.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called it a coordinated operation as part of a months-long probe into alleged illicit activity involving more than 100 social adult care centers and providers.

NY Medicaid fraud investigation

What we know:

On Tuesday, federal agents were seen carrying boxes and computer equipment out of adult care centers across New York City, including in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Manhattan.

According to Hochul, the centers and their providers are suspected of involvement in potential fraud or other illegal acts, "ranging from money laundering to kickbacks to improper billing and other fraudulent activities."

The governor said the joint operation was aimed at protecting taxpayer dollars that fund Medicaid programs for seniors, and that she went to Washington, D.C. prior to the raids to meet with Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

FBI statement

What they're saying:

The FBI said in a statement posted on X that an audit of New York's Medicaid program found approximately $2.4 billion went to Social Adult Day Care (SADC) services from January 2019—October 2024.

"Medicaid, funded through federal, state, local, and provider tax sharing, consistently spends more per enrollee in New York than the national average, with costs estimated at 40 to 60 percent higher. In response to significant indicators of waste, abuse, and fraud within the SADC sector, the FBI has joined an interagency working group dedicated to immediately disrupting and dismantling billion-dollar health care fraud schemes and the money laundering networks that enable them," the statement said in part.

There's been no indication that any seniors receiving services at these centers knew of any fraudulent practices.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the list of every location targeted in the raids.