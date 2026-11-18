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The Brief A driver was killed after an NJ Transit train struck a vehicle at a railroad crossing in Nanuet, according to MTA Police. The collision occurred at at the New Clarkstown Road crossing, where an eastbound Pascack Valley Line train struck a Toyota SUV, police said. Authorities said Basheva Frank, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene by Rockland County paramedics.



A driver from Spring Valley was killed Wednesday after an NJ Transit train struck a vehicle at a railroad crossing in Nanuet, according to MTA Police.

Fatal train collision in Nanuet, NY

What we know:

Authorities said Basheva Frank, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene by Rockland County paramedics just before 8:30 a.m.

The collision occurred at around 8 a.m. at the New Clarkstown Road crossing, where an eastbound Pascack Valley Line train operated by NJ Transit struck a Toyota SUV, MTA Police said.

Witness statements and video footage indicated the Toyota was heading south on New Clarkstown Road and had stopped on the tracks between the running rails, according to investigators.

Police said the driver attempted to drive off the crossing, but another vehicle had stopped directly in front and blocked the path. They exited the SUV and were standing outside the vehicle when the approaching train collided with it.

The impact dragged the SUV into the driver, who was later found underneath the vehicle by first responders, according to officials.

No passengers or crew members were injured in the crash, police said.

Local perspective:

Metro-North suspended Pascack Valley Line service in both directions between Spring Valley and Nanuet due to the crash.

Commuters were advised to expect delays until the investigation concluded, and the tracks were cleared.

Dig deeper:

Inspectors examined the New Clarkstown Road crossing and determined that all safety equipment, including the flashing warning lights and crossing gates, were functioning properly at the time of the incident.

What we don't know:

MTA Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.