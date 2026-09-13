Emu on the loose: 'Feathered fugitive' safely captured after escaping from NY petting zoo

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The Brief An emu broke out of a local petting zoo, prompting local police to respond to a highly unusual call to wrangle the "feathered fugitive." Officers deployed a first-responder drone to track the unpredictable bird from the sky. The bird’s unauthorized walking tour ended peacefully.



An escaped emu is back home safely after police tracked the massive bird and brought its town walkabout to a peaceful end.

What we know:

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department found themselves responding to an unusually wild call when a "feathered fugitive" made a daring escape from a local petting zoo, prompting a swift response from local patrols.

Finding the runaway was easy, but convincing the bird that its adventure had come to an end was a different story.

Police deployed a drone to provide an "eye in the sky," allowing officers to track the fast-moving emu’s unpredictable movements from above.

The emu was eventually safely corralled and escorted back to the petting zoo with no injuries and no property damage.

What's next:

Police say there is no word yet on whether the emu is already plotting its next great escape.