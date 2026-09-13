Emu on the loose: 'Feathered fugitive' safely captured after escaping from NY petting zoo
RAMAPO, NY - An escaped emu is back home safely after police tracked the massive bird and brought its town walkabout to a peaceful end.
What we know:
Officers from the Ramapo Police Department found themselves responding to an unusually wild call when a "feathered fugitive" made a daring escape from a local petting zoo, prompting a swift response from local patrols.
Finding the runaway was easy, but convincing the bird that its adventure had come to an end was a different story.
Police deployed a drone to provide an "eye in the sky," allowing officers to track the fast-moving emu’s unpredictable movements from above.
The emu was eventually safely corralled and escorted back to the petting zoo with no injuries and no property damage.
What's next:
Police say there is no word yet on whether the emu is already plotting its next great escape.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Ramapo Police Department.