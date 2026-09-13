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Emu on the loose: 'Feathered fugitive' safely captured after escaping from NY petting zoo

By
FOX 5 NY
New York
Published September 13, 2026 2:04 PM EDT
Published September 13, 2026 2:04 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • An emu broke out of a local petting zoo, prompting local police to respond to a highly unusual call to wrangle the "feathered fugitive."
    • Officers deployed a first-responder drone to track the unpredictable bird from the sky.
    • The bird’s unauthorized walking tour ended peacefully.

RAMAPO, NY - An escaped emu is back home safely after police tracked the massive bird and brought its town walkabout to a peaceful end.

What we know:

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department found themselves responding to an unusually wild call when a "feathered fugitive" made a daring escape from a local petting zoo, prompting a swift response from local patrols.

Finding the runaway was easy, but convincing the bird that its adventure had come to an end was a different story.

Police deployed a drone to provide an "eye in the sky," allowing officers to track the fast-moving emu’s unpredictable movements from above.

The emu was eventually safely corralled and escorted back to the petting zoo with no injuries and no property damage.

What's next:

Police say there is no word yet on whether the emu is already plotting its next great escape.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Ramapo Police Department.

New YorkPets and Animals