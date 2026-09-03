Emerald ash borer has killed millions of trees. Here’s how New Yorkers can spot it

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The Brief Emerald ash borer is an invasive beetle that attacks every native ash tree in New York. The insect is confirmed in all but two New York counties and kills most infested ash trees within two to four years. Residents can look for thinning leaves, D-shaped holes and bark damage caused by woodpeckers.



A small metallic-green beetle has killed millions of ash trees nationwide, and it is now established across nearly all of New York.

The emerald ash borer, an invasive insect from Asia, feeds beneath the bark of ash trees and cuts off the tree’s ability to move water and nutrients. New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation says all native ash trees in the state are at risk.

What is the emerald ash borer?

What we know:

Emerald ash borer is a wood-boring beetle that was accidentally brought to the United States in infested crates and pallets, according to the DEC.

Adult beetles are metallic green and roughly three-eighths to five-eighths of an inch long. The larvae are off-white, worm-like and about an inch long.

The larvae feed on the living tissue beneath an ash tree’s bark, leaving winding, S-shaped tunnels that damage the tree’s internal systems.

How to tell whether an ash tree may be infested

DEC lists several signs that can point to an emerald ash borer infestation:

Thinning, yellowing or browning leaves near the top of the tree.

Distinctive D-shaped exit holes in the bark.

S-shaped tunnels beneath bark that has split or fallen away.

"Blonding," when woodpeckers strip away dark outer bark while searching for larvae and expose lighter inner bark.

Most infested ash trees die within two to four years, DEC says.

Emerald Ash Borer (From: New York Department of Environmental Conservation)

Where has emerald ash borer spread in New York?

Big picture view:

Emerald ash borer was first found in New York in 2009. It has since been confirmed in every county except Hamilton and Lewis counties, according to the DEC.

Ash trees make up nearly 8% of all trees in New York. The trees provide food for birds and mammals and have long been used for lumber, furniture, flooring and baseball bats. Black ash is also important to Haudenosaunee traditional basket making.

Why firewood matters

Dig deeper:

The beetle does not naturally travel far on its own. Adult emerald ash borers typically fly less than a half-mile from the tree where they emerge.

But people can move the insect long distances by transporting infested firewood or nursery stock. New York restricts the movement of firewood from any tree species to within 50 miles of its source or origin.

The DEC’s message is simple: Buy it where you burn it.

What to do if you find it

If you believe you found emerald ash borer in Essex, Hamilton or Lewis counties, take photos of the insect or damage and send the images and location information to the DEC.

An infested tree does not automatically need to be removed, according to the DEC. However, a dead or declining ash tree near a home, road or other structure can become a hazard. Property owners can contact a qualified arborist or tree service to assess their options.