Election Day 2026: What to know in New York and New Jersey

The Brief Polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in New York and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in New Jersey. Mailed ballots in both states count if postmarked by Election Day. They must arrive by Nov. 10 in New York and by Nov. 9 in New Jersey. Gov. Kathy Hochul faces Republican Bruce Blakeman, while U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. faces Democrat Rebecca Bennett in New Jersey's 7th District.



Voters in New York and New Jersey head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, to decide New York's next governor, a U.S. Senate seat in New Jersey and a closely watched House race in northern New Jersey.

TOPSHOT - People vote at a polling station in Lancaster, New Hampshire, on Election Day, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

New York

How to vote: Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Mailed early-mail and absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 10. Voters can also drop those ballots off at any poll site in their county or at their local board of elections before 9 p.m.

On the ballot: Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking a second full term against Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. An Oct. 28 Siena poll showed Hochul with 54% support among likely voters to Blakeman's 40%, and a Marist poll showed Hochul leading by 11 points. Blakeman has disputed the polls, saying turnout is on his side.

Related article

New Jersey

How to vote: Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Nov. 3 and received by county boards of elections by Nov. 9. Voters can also use a secure drop box or deliver ballots to their county board of elections by 8 p.m. Election Day, but mailed ballots cannot be returned at polling places.

On the ballot: Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is seeking a third full term against Republican Justin Murphy, and all 12 of the state's House seats are on the ballot. The marquee House race is in the 7th Congressional District, where Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. is seeking a third term against Democrat Rebecca Bennett.

Related article