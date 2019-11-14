Elderly woman killed in crash involving teenage robbery suspects in SW Houston: HPD

Houston police say 15- and 16-year-old robbery suspects were responsible for a crash that killed a woman in southwest Houston Thursday.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. when undercover officers were allegedly waiting for the teens to enter a stolen vehicle. Once the suspects got in the car, they sped off and ran a stop sign.

The 15-year-old driver reportedly hit the vehicle of a woman in her 60s when they ran the stop sign. Police say the accident happened so quickly, they weren’t able to conduct any police actions involving the robbery.

The driver will be charged with murder and the 16-year-old will most likely be charged with a misdemeanor for participating.

Both teens are suspects in multiple aggravated robberies and will most likely be charged with those robberies Thursday night.