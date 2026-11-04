Democrats take Congress: What it means for Philly, NYC and DC region

The Brief Fox News projects that Democrats have seized the House majority, as well as reclaiming the Senate. Brooklyn Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is in line to become House speaker, and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is positioned to lead a Democratic Senate. Democrats flipped several Republican-held House seats in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and D.C. leaders say a Democratic Congress could change how much Washington meddles in city affairs.



Democrats are projected to take control of both chambers of Congress after Tuesday's midterm elections, according to Fox News, putting two New Yorkers in line to lead Capitol Hill and reshaping the region's congressional map.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 3: The U.S. Capitol building is seen on November 3, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Democrats celebrate a wave of flips

What we know:

Democrats seized both the House and Senate majority, giving them control of both chambers for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term, according to FOX News projections as of Wednesday afternoon:

228 Democratic House seats to 139 for Republicans

54-44 Democratic Senate

The Democratic victories put Brooklyn Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on track to become the first Black House speaker, with the vote set for Jan. 3 when the new Congress convenes.

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Pennsylvania delivered four House flips: Bob Harvie beat Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in the Bucks County-based 1st District, Bob Brooks beat Rep. Ryan Mackenzie in the Lehigh Valley's 7th, Paige Cognetti beat Rep. Rob Bresnahan in the 8th, and Janelle Stelson beat Rep. Scott Perry in the 10th.

In New Jersey, Rep. Jeff Van Drew conceded the 2nd District to Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock, and the AP projects Democrat Bennett defeated Rep. Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th. In New York's 17th District, Rep. Mike Lawler conceded to Democrat Cait Conley.

On the Senate side, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Delaware Sen. Chris Coons won reelection, and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner secured a fourth term with 61% of the vote.

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What it means for your city

Dig deeper:

Philadelphia: The suburbs just changed teams. With Fitzpatrick's loss, Democrats ousted the last House Republican in the Philadelphia suburbs. Fitzpatrick had held the Bucks County seat since 2017, and his brother Mike held it before him.

New York City: The two most powerful people in Congress could both be New Yorkers. Jeffries is in line for speaker as New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, gave victory remarks after his party took the chamber.

Washington, D.C.: D.C. feels this shift more than anywhere else, because Congress, not the president, has the final say over how the District is run. During Trump's first year back in office, Congress froze D.C. at 2024 spending levels, blocking the city from spending about $1 billion of its own money, according to the AP. Changing D.C. law through Congress typically takes both chambers, so Senate control matters here as much as the House.

Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George says she has talked with federal lawmakers, including Jeffries, about building support on Capitol Hill to protect city autonomy.

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What they're saying:

"We were confident that we were going to take back control of the House," Jeffries said Wednesday morning on MS Now, Fox News reports.

Trump told Fox News he plans to use his veto power to block legislation he opposes, while staying open to negotiating with Democrats.

Current House Speaker Mike Johnson said the outcome was "not what we'd hoped and fought for," according to Newsweek, adding that a new battle is just beginning.

What we don't know:

The final size of either majority is still unknown, with some House races and a few Senate races still uncalled on Wednesday.

It's also unclear what Democrats will tackle first. Jeffries has said impeachment is not ruled in or out, NBC News reports.

What's next:

The new Congress convenes Jan. 3, when the House votes for speaker. Until then, Republicans keep control of both chambers.