Live CT election results 2026: Gov. Lamont wins 3rd term, Democrats sweep House races

The Brief Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont won reelection to a third term, defeating GOP challenger Ryan Fazio. Democrat Luke Bronin, the former mayor of Hartford, was elected to succeed Rep. John Larson after defeating him in the primary. Democrats swept all five House races in Connecticut.



Gov. Ned Lamont won reelection to a third term, defeating Republican challenger Ryan Fazio.

Luke Bronin, the former mayor of Hartford, was elected to succeed Democratic Rep. John Larson after defeating him in the primary.

Democrats swept all five House races in Connecticut.

ELECTION RESULTS: GOVERNOR l US HOUSE l SECRETARY OF STATE l COMPTROLLER l ATTORNEY GENERAL l STATE SENATE l STATE HOUSE l TREASURER

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - NOVEMBER 03, 2026 Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont celebrates being elected for a third term during an election night watch party at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, Connecticut, on November 03, 2026. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Publi Expand

Live CT election results 2026

By the numbers:

Track election results below in the races for governor, U.S. House, Secretary of State, Comptroller, Attorney General, State Senate, State House and treasurer.

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