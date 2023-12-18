Confederate memorial at Arlington National Cemetery to be removed

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:42 AM EST until WED 4:30 AM EST, Somerset County
38
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:24 AM EST, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:45 PM EST, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:46 AM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:12 AM EST until WED 3:16 AM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:45 PM EST, Morris County
Flood Warning
until MON 11:15 AM EST, Morris County, Sussex County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:03 AM EST until TUE 12:24 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:03 AM EST until TUE 1:51 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM EST, Middlesex County, Monmouth County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until MON 2:15 PM EST, Hunterdon County
Flood Warning
until MON 3:15 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:40 AM EST until MON 10:45 AM EST, Essex County, Hudson County, Union County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:42 AM EST, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:17 AM EST until TUE 11:00 PM EST, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:06 AM EST until TUE 4:53 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:38 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:46 AM EST until TUE 8:22 AM EST, Ulster County
Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:48 PM EST until TUE 7:33 AM EST, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:15 AM EST until MON 10:30 AM EST, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:04 AM EST until MON 12:15 PM EST, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:45 PM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 10:15 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:09 AM EST until MON 10:30 PM EST, Dutchess County, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:35 AM EST until TUE 7:58 PM EST, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:45 AM EST until MON 10:45 AM EST, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Westchester County, Bergen County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:41 AM EST until MON 11:45 AM EST, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 10:30 AM EST, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southern Westchester County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County
High Wind Warning
until MON 12:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 10:00 AM EST until MON 4:00 PM EST, Kings County (Brooklyn), Richmond County (Staten Is.), Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County

Confederate memorial at Arlington National Cemetery to be removed

Published 
Updated 9:25AM
News
Associated Press

Confederate memorial at Arlington National Cemetery to be removed

A Confederate memorial is to be removed from Arlington National Cemetery in northern Virginia in the coming days, part of the push to remove symbols that commemorate the Confederacy from military-related facilities, a cemetery official said Saturday.

ARLINGTON, Va. - A Confederate memorial is to be removed from Arlington National Cemetery in northern Virginia in the coming days, part of the push to remove symbols that commemorate the Confederacy from military-related facilities, a cemetery official said Saturday.

The decision ignores a recent demand from more than 40 Republican congressmen that the Pentagon suspend efforts to dismantle and remove the monument from Arlington cemetery.

Safety fencing has been installed around the memorial, and officials anticipate completing the removal by Dec. 22, the Arlington National Cemetery said in an email. During the removal, the surrounding landscape, graves and headstones will be protected, the Arlington National Cemetery said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin disagrees with the decision and plans to move the monument to the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park in the Shenandoah Valley, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said.

In 2022, an independent commission recommended that the memorial be taken down, as part of its final report to Congress on renaming of military bases and assets that commemorate the Confederacy.

Confederate-Memorial-Arlington-National-Cemetery.jpg

Confederate Memorial (Arlington National Cemetery)

The statue, unveiled in 1914, features a bronze woman, crowned with olive leaves, standing on a 32-foot pedestal, and was designed to represent the American South. According to Arlington, the woman holds a laurel wreath, a plow stock and a pruning hook, with a Biblical inscription at her feet that says: "They have beat their swords into plough-shares and their spears into pruning hooks."

Some of the figures also on the statue include a Black woman depicted as "Mammy" holding what is said to be the child of a white officer, and an enslaved man following his owner to war.

In a recent letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, more than 40 House Republicans said the commission overstepped its authority when it recommended that the monument be removed. The congressmen contended that the monument "does not honor nor commemorate the Confederacy; the memorial commemorates reconciliation and national unity."

"The Department of Defense must respect Congress’ clear legislative intentions regarding the Naming Commission’s legislative authority" the letter said.

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, a Georgia Republican, has led the push to block the memorial's removal. Clyde's office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

A process to prepare for the memorial’s removal and relocation has been completed, the cemetery said. The memorial's bronze elements will be relocated, while the granite base and foundation will remain in place to avoid disturbing surrounding graves, it said.

Earlier this year, Fort Bragg shed its Confederate namesake to become Fort Liberty, part of the broad Department of Defense initiative, motivated by the 2020 George Floyd protests, to rename military installations that had been named after confederate soldiers.

The North Carolina base was originally named in 1918 for Gen. Braxton Bragg, a Confederate general from Warrenton, North Carolina, who was known for owning slaves and losing key Civil War battles that contributed to the Confederacy’s downfall.

The Black Lives Matter demonstrations that erupted nationwide after Floyd’s killing by a white police officer, coupled with ongoing efforts to remove Confederate monuments, turned the spotlight on the Army installations. The naming commission created by Congress visited the bases and met with members of the surrounding communities for input.

