2 peace officers shot in Co-op City, suspect found dead inside Bronx apartment

The Brief Two peace officers were shot in Co-op City and the suspect was found dead inside an apartment. The NYPD confirmed the shooting happened at around 11:45 a.m. at a building in the Bronx housing cooperative. Both of the officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to sources.



Two peace officers were shot in Co-op City in the Bronx, the NYPD said, and the suspect was found dead inside an apartment.

2 officers shot in Bronx

What we know:

Police confirmed the shooting happened at around 11:45 a.m. Monday at 4240 Hutchinson River Parkway in Co-op City, a large housing cooperative in the northeast Bronx.

The NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call requesting assistance from Co-op City Police, an independent department with peace officers who are armed and patrol the community.

According to FOX 5 NY sources, a 56-year-old male suspect had opened fire on two peace officers who responded to a call about an emotionally disturbed person inside the building.

By the time the NYPD Emergency Service Unit arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself inside an apartment.

The suspect was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

There was no immediate word on what prompted the call Co-op City Police received or what led to the shooting.

Police did not immediately release the suspect's name.