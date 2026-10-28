11-year-old killed in Bronx lithium-ion battery fire, FDNY says
NEW YORK - A child was killed in a lithium-ion battery fire overnight at NYCHA's Patterson Houses in the Bronx, the FDNY said.
Child killed in Bronx battery fire
What we know:
The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Wednesday inside an 11th-floor apartment at 320 Morris Avenue in the Mott Haven section, according to officials.
An FDNY hazmat team was needed at the apartment due to the presence of a lithium-ion battery.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed an 11-year-old child was killed.
Two teenagers and two adults were hospitalized in critical condition, including a 15-year-old male, a 33-year-old female and a 37-year-old male, officials said.
FDNY investigating
What we don't know:
The names of the fire victims have not been released by officials at this time.
The fire remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information and statements from the New York City Fire Department and NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI).