11-year-old killed in Bronx lithium-ion battery fire, FDNY says

The Brief An 11-year-old child was killed in a lithium-ion battery fire inside a Bronx apartment, the FDNY. The fire broke out at NYCHA's Patterson Houses in the Mott Haven section at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Two other children and two adults were hospitalized in critical condition, according to officials.



A child was killed in a lithium-ion battery fire overnight at NYCHA's Patterson Houses in the Bronx, the FDNY said.

Child killed in Bronx battery fire

What we know:

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Wednesday inside an 11th-floor apartment at 320 Morris Avenue in the Mott Haven section, according to officials.

An FDNY hazmat team was needed at the apartment due to the presence of a lithium-ion battery.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed an 11-year-old child was killed.

Two teenagers and two adults were hospitalized in critical condition, including a 15-year-old male, a 33-year-old female and a 37-year-old male, officials said.

FDNY investigating

What we don't know:

The names of the fire victims have not been released by officials at this time.

The fire remains under investigation.