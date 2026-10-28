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11-year-old killed in Bronx lithium-ion battery fire, FDNY says

By
FOX 5 NY
Bronx
Updated October 28, 2026 11:14 AM EDT Published October 28, 2026 9:56 AM EDT
Fire linked to lithium-ion battery leaves Bronx boy dead, multiple people critical
Fire linked to lithium-ion battery leaves Bronx boy dead, multiple people critical

Fire linked to lithium-ion battery leaves Bronx boy dead, multiple people critical

An overnight fire tore through an 11th-floor apartment at the Patterson Houses in the Bronx, leaving one boy dead and several other people in critical condition. FDNY investigators suspect a lithium-ion battery in the kitchen caused the blaze. FOX 5 NY's Dan Bowens has the latest on Newsroom Live. 

The Brief

    • An 11-year-old child was killed in a lithium-ion battery fire inside a Bronx apartment, the FDNY.
    • The fire broke out at NYCHA's Patterson Houses in the Mott Haven section at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
    • Two other children and two adults were hospitalized in critical condition, according to officials.

NEW YORK - A child was killed in a lithium-ion battery fire overnight at NYCHA's Patterson Houses in the Bronx, the FDNY said.

Child killed in Bronx battery fire

What we know:

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Wednesday inside an 11th-floor apartment at 320 Morris Avenue in the Mott Haven section, according to officials. 

An FDNY hazmat team was needed at the apartment due to the presence of a lithium-ion battery. 

Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed an 11-year-old child was killed. 

Two teenagers and two adults were hospitalized in critical condition, including a 15-year-old male, a 33-year-old female and a 37-year-old male, officials said. 

FDNY investigating 

What we don't know:

The names of the fire victims have not been released by officials at this time. 

The fire remains under investigation. 

The Source: This story was written with information and statements from the New York City Fire Department and NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI). 

BronxFDNYMott Haven